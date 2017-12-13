Monday, April 16 , 2018, 9:41 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Driver Injured, Dog Killed After Crash On Harris Grade Road Near Lompoc

A man suffered moderate injuries in a crash over the side of Harris Grade Road Wednesday afternoon. One of the three dogs in the vehicle was declared dead at the scene, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Click to view larger
A man suffered moderate injuries in a crash over the side of Harris Grade Road Wednesday afternoon. One of the three dogs in the vehicle was declared dead at the scene, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. (David Neels / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | December 13, 2017 | 1:37 p.m.

A small sedan crashed over the side of Harris Grade Road, injuring one person and killing a dog on Wednesday afternoon near Lompoc.

Shortly after noon Wednesday, members of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department  responded to the 4700 block of Harris Grade Road for a vehicle that crashed and landed 35 feet over the side, County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason said.

Firefighters had to use power tools to extricate the driver from the wreckage, Eliason added.

The driver, a man in his 50s, was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment of moderate injuries, Eliason said.

Three dogs also were in the vehicle at the time of the crash and one was declared dead at the scene, Eliason said.

Animal control officers reportedly took possession of the other dogs at the scene. 

Officers from the California Highway Patrol office in Buellton will investigate the crash. 

No further details were available. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

A man suffered moderate injuries in a crash over the side of Harris Grade Road Wednesday afternoon.
A man suffered moderate injuries in a crash over the side of Harris Grade Road Wednesday afternoon.  (David Neels / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
