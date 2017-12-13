Driver Injured, Dog Killed After Crash On Harris Grade Road Near Lompoc

A small sedan crashed over the side of Harris Grade Road, injuring one person and killing a dog on Wednesday afternoon near Lompoc.

Shortly after noon Wednesday, members of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the 4700 block of Harris Grade Road for a vehicle that crashed and landed 35 feet over the side, County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason said.

Firefighters had to use power tools to extricate the driver from the wreckage, Eliason added.

The driver, a man in his 50s, was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment of moderate injuries, Eliason said.

Three dogs also were in the vehicle at the time of the crash and one was declared dead at the scene, Eliason said.

Animal control officers reportedly took possession of the other dogs at the scene.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol office in Buellton will investigate the crash.

No further details were available.

