Driver Injured in 2-Vehicle Collision on Santa Barbara’s Westside

Woman taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after crash at Sola and Chino streets

One person was injured Tuesday in a vehicle accident on the city’s Westside, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The collision involving a pickup truck and an SUV occurred at about 9 a.m. at Chino and Sola streets, said fire Battalion Chief Robert Mercado.

The SUV ended up on the sidewalk, and the female driver suffered minor to moderate injuries, Mercado said.

She was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Her name and details on her condition were not available.

The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt, Mercado said.

The crash was under investigation by the Santa Barbara Police Department.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

