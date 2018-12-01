Driver Injured in Collision at Mission and State Streets in Santa Barbara

Crash involved a Volkswagen Jetta and a Toyota Tacoma; the pickup came to rest on its side

A driver sustained minor injuries Saturday in a two-vehicle collision in Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The crash involving a Toyota Tacoma pickup and a Volkswagen Jetta occurred at about 7:40 a.m. at Mission and State streets, said fire Capt. Brian Walsh.

The Tacoma came to rest on its side, and its driver was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Walsh said.

His name and details on his condition were not available.

The other driver was not injured.

Walsh said he did not know the circumstances of the collision or who was at fault.

The accident was under investigation by the Santa Barbara Police Department.

