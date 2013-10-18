Driver Injured in Crash with Big-Rig Near Santa Barbara

Victim was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and listed in serious condition

One person suffered serious injuries Friday night when a sedan collided with a big-rig near Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. at Hollister Avenue and Modoc Road, firefighter Paul Christensen said.

According to witnesses, the semi was blocking all lanes of traffic on Hollister when the opposing traffic signal turned green.

The driver of the sedan — who witnesses told Noozhawk was an older woman — then collided with the rear of the semi's trailer.

She was trapped in the vehicle, and had to be extricated by firefighters, Christensen said.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, and was listed in serious condition late Friday, Christensen said.

