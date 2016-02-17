Driver Seriously Injured in Highway 101 Crash at Gaviota

Victim had to be extricated from the wreckage after accident in northbound lanes

A motorist suffered moderate injuries Wednesday night in a vehicle rollover on Highway 101 at Gaviota, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash occurred shortly after 8 p.m. in the northbound lanes a quarter mile north of the Gaviota Tunnel, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The vehicle left the roadway and came to rest against a tree, Zaniboni said.

The injured driver, a 54-year-old man, had to be extricated from the wreckage, and was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

His name and details on his condition were not available Wednesday night.

The left lane of the highway was closed for a time after the crash, which was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

