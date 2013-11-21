Driver Hurt in Highway 101 Rollover Near Goleta

The driver is transported to a hospital with moderate injuries after the single-vehicle crash at the Patterson Avenue exit

One person sustained moderate injuries Thursday afternoon in a vehicle rollover on Highway 101 near Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Firefighters responded at 2:10 p.m. to the single-vehicle accident on northbound Highway 101 at the Patterson Avenue exit, fire Capt. David Sadecki said.

He said the driver of the vehicle was treated for moderate injuries at the scene before being transported via AMR ambulance to the hospital.

The third lane of Highway 101 northbound was closed for some time, with traffic slowed in the area.

Sadecki said the cause of the accident was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

