Driver Injured in Highway 101 Rollover Accident Near Nojoqui Summit

CHP investigating crash in which one patient was transported to a nearby hospital with moderate injuries

A driver suffered moderate injuries Monday afternoon after a single-vehicle rollover accident on northbound Highway 101 just south of the Nojoqui Summit, authorities said.

Responders from the California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara County Fire Department and American Medical Response headed to the scene just after 4 p.m. and found a vehicle on its roof in one of the northbound lanes, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

One person was inside and complained of moderate injuries, so was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital by ambulance, Zaniboni said.

The CHP is investigating the cause of the rollover.

One lane of the highway was briefly closed during the emergency response, Zaniboni said.

