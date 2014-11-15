Driver Injured in Multivehicle Rollover Crash in Lompoc

Lompoc police were investigating a multivehicle rollover crash that sent a motorist to the hospital early Saturday.

At about 1 a.m., police received several reports of a collision in the 200 block of North A Street, Sgt. Deanna Clement said.

“Officers located a vehicle that had hit three unoccupied parked cars and then rolled on A Street,” she said.

The driver, whose name was not released, had to be extricated from the wreckage, and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Details on the driver’s injuries were not available.

Clement said the investigation of the crash was continuing.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.