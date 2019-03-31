Driver Injured in Rollover Crash in Downtown Santa Barbara

Incident occurred at about 10:309 a.m. on Victoria Street near Carmelita Avenue

A driver was injured Sunday in a rollover crash on Victoria Street in downtown Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Emergency crews were dispatched at about 10:30 a.m. to East Victoria Street at Carmelita Avenue, said fire Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce.

The driver, who was able to self-extricate from the vehicle, which ended up on its roof, suffered minor to moderate injuries, de Ponce said.

The driver, whose name was not available, was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The crash was under investigation by the Santa Barbara Police Department.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.