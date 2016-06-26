Driver Injured in Rollover Crash on Highway 101 Near Refugio State Beach

Victim taken to hospital with moderate injuries; small Pomeranian dog uninjured

A 74-year-old woman was injured Sunday in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast.

The wreck occurred at about 7:45 a.m. in the southbound lanes near Tajiguas Ranch and Refugio State Beach, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle, which had been reported driving recklessly prior to the crash, struck a guard rail and overturned in the center median, coming to rest on its side, the CHP said.

The left-hand lane of the highway was blocked for a time while emergency personnel used the Jaws of Life to extricate the victim from the wrecked Chrysler PT Cruiser, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

He said the woman, whose name was not released, suffered moderate injuries in the crash, and was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Details on her injuries and condition were not available.

A Pomeranian dog that was in the vehicle with the woman was not hurt, Zaniboni said.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.