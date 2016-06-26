Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 4:41 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Driver Injured in Rollover Crash on Highway 101 Near Refugio State Beach

Victim taken to hospital with moderate injuries; small Pomeranian dog uninjured

A 74-year-old woman suffered moderate injuries Sunday in a rollover wreck on Highway 101 near Refugio State Beach. Firefighters had to cut the roof off the vehicle to rescue her.
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 10:50 a.m. | June 26, 2016 | 8:37 a.m.
A Pomeranian dog is comforted Sunday following a rollover crash on Highway 101 near Refugio State Beach. The animal was uninjured. Click to view larger
A 74-year-old woman was injured Sunday in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast.

The wreck occurred at about 7:45 a.m. in the southbound lanes near Tajiguas Ranch and Refugio State Beach, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle, which had been reported driving recklessly prior to the crash, struck a guard rail and overturned in the center median, coming to rest on its side, the CHP said.

The left-hand lane of the highway was blocked for a time while emergency personnel used the Jaws of Life to extricate the victim from the wrecked Chrysler PT Cruiser, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

He said the woman, whose name was not released, suffered moderate injuries in the crash, and was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Details on her injuries and condition were not available.

A Pomeranian dog that was in the vehicle with the woman was not hurt, Zaniboni said.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

