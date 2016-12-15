Driver Injured in SUV Rollover on Highway 101 in Goleta

Accident occurred on the southbound freeway onramp at Los Carneros Road

The driver of an SUV sustained minor injuries Thursday in a rollover accident on Highway 101 in Goleta.

The crash occurred at about 10:45 a.m. on the southbound freeway onramp at Los Carneros Road, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The driver, a man in his mid- to late-20s, lost control of his Dodge Durango while getting on the freeway, Zaniboni said.

The vehicle went about 20 feet down an embankment and came to rest on its side, Zaniboni said, adding that extensive extrication was required to free the driver from the wreckage.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken by AMR ambulance to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, Zaniboni said.

The freeway remained open after the crash, but traffic was slowed in the area.

The accident was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

