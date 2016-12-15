Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 1:37 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Driver Injured in SUV Rollover on Highway 101 in Goleta

Accident occurred on the southbound freeway onramp at Los Carneros Road

The driver of an SUV sustained minor injuries Thursday in a rollover accident on Highway 101 in Goleta. Click to view larger
The driver of an SUV sustained minor injuries Thursday in a rollover accident on Highway 101 in Goleta. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | December 15, 2016 | 11:36 a.m.

The driver of an SUV sustained minor injuries Thursday in a rollover accident on Highway 101 in Goleta.

The crash occurred at about 10:45 a.m. on the southbound freeway onramp at Los Carneros Road, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The driver, a man in his mid- to late-20s, lost control of his Dodge Durango while getting on the freeway, Zaniboni said.

The vehicle went about 20 feet down an embankment and came to rest on its side, Zaniboni said, adding that extensive extrication was required to free the driver from the wreckage.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken by AMR ambulance to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, Zaniboni said.

The freeway remained open after the crash, but traffic was slowed in the area.

Firefighters used specialized tools to free the driver of an SUV that crashed Friday on southbound Highway 101 in Goleta. The driver was taken to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital with minor injuries. Click to view larger
Firefighters used specialized tools to free the driver of an SUV that crashed Friday on southbound Highway 101 in Goleta. The driver was taken to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital with minor injuries. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

The accident was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 