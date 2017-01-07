Driver Injured in Rollover Wreck on Highway 101 in Montecito

Man was taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash that took out a section of fencing between freeway and Coast Village Road

The driver of a car that rolled over on Highway 101 near Montecito on Saturday morning was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital by ambulance, authorities said.

Santa Barbara Fire Battalion Chief Jim McCoy said the driver was out of the sedan when responders from the city and the Montecito Fire Protection District arrived at the scene near the Hermosillo Road exit ramp.

No details about the crash victim or his injuries were available.

McCoy said the car took out a section of chain-link fence between Highway 101 and Coast Village Road during the crash.

The right lane of northbound Highway 101 was closed, he added, which backed up traffic as a tow truck arrived to remove the wrecked car.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

— Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.