Driver Killed in Near Head-On Collision Near Santa Maria

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | November 20, 2013 | 6:42 p.m.

One person was killed Wednesday night in a vehicle accident on rain-slicked roads near Santa Maria, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Authorities responded at 6 p.m. to a report of an accident on Sinton Road at Betteravia Road in the Santa Maria area, fire Capt. David Sadecki said.

He said two vehicles were involved in a “near head-on collision” on Betteravia Road, about a half-mile north of Sinton Road.

One person died at the scene, and a second person was transported with moderate injuries to the local hospital via AMR ambulance, he said.

Firefighters were expected to remain on the scene for a while to assist law enforcement in extricating the fatally injured victim from the vehicle.

Sadecki said Betteravia Road was closed between Sinton and Brown roads because of the ongoing investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

