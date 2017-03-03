Friday, June 1 , 2018, 2:50 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Driver Killed in Collision With Big-Rig on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | March 3, 2017 | 8:14 a.m.

A 39-year-old Santa Barbara man was killed late Thursday night in a collision with a semi-truck on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred shortly before midnight in the southbound lanes just north of Carrillo Street, said Officer Jonathan Gutierrez.

Jerry Johnson, 71, of Paso Robles was driving the big-rig when he had a blow-out on a rear tire.

“When Mr. Johnson realized he had a blown out tire, he slowed down and began moving towards the right shoulder,” Gutierrez said. “While he was moving towards the right shoulder, Mr. Johnson suddenly felt an impact to the rear of his vehicle.”

Johnson pulled to the shoulder and ran back to the collision scene, where he found a Toyota Prius resting against the guardrail, Gutierrez said.

The driver of the Prius was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was withheld pending notification of relatives.

Johnson was not injured.

The right-hand freeway lane was closed for about 90 minutes due to the collision, which remained under investigation.

It was unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a contributing factors in the collision, Gutierrez said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 