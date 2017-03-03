Driver Killed in Collision With Big-Rig on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara

A 39-year-old Santa Barbara man was killed late Thursday night in a collision with a semi-truck on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred shortly before midnight in the southbound lanes just north of Carrillo Street, said Officer Jonathan Gutierrez.

Jerry Johnson, 71, of Paso Robles was driving the big-rig when he had a blow-out on a rear tire.

“When Mr. Johnson realized he had a blown out tire, he slowed down and began moving towards the right shoulder,” Gutierrez said. “While he was moving towards the right shoulder, Mr. Johnson suddenly felt an impact to the rear of his vehicle.”

Johnson pulled to the shoulder and ran back to the collision scene, where he found a Toyota Prius resting against the guardrail, Gutierrez said.

The driver of the Prius was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was withheld pending notification of relatives.

Johnson was not injured.

The right-hand freeway lane was closed for about 90 minutes due to the collision, which remained under investigation.

It was unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a contributing factors in the collision, Gutierrez said.

