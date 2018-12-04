Driver Killed in Head-On Collision West of Santa Maria

Crash occurred at the intersection of Brown and Betteravia roads

One man died Tuesday in a head-on crash that occurred between Santa Maria and Guadalupe.

At approximately 6:20 a.m., personnel from the Guadalupe and Santa Barbara County Fire departments, along with American Medical Response paramedics and the California Highway Patrol, were dispatched to the intersection of Brown and Betteravia roads, county fire spokesman Mike Eliason said.

A 1996 Honda driven by Francisco Mejia, 45, of Santa Maria was westbound on Betteravia Road at an unknown speed when the vehicle turned to the left into the path of the 2003 Chevrolet truck, CHP Officer Efrem Moore said.

The truck's driver, Enrique Cervantes, 62, of Guadalupe, braked but was unable to avoid a collision with the Honda, Moore said.

Mejia was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, Moore said.

The second driver had minor injuries, but was not taken to the hospital, Eliason said.

The CHP will investigate the cause of the crash.

