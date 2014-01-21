Driver Killed in Rollover on Highway 101 Near Seacliff

A vehicle rollover on northbound Highway 101 near Seacliff resulted in the death of an unidentified driver on Monday, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

City of Ventura crews were the first on the scene — near San Miguelito Road north of Ventura — shortly after 9:30 a.m., and found a person trapped in the vehicle, said Michael Lindbery, a county Fire Department spokesman.

The response was upgraded to a heavy rescue, with additional engines and battalion chiefs called out.

Firefighters began to assess the overturned vehicle, and determined the driver was dead at 9:41 a.m., Lindbery said.

County engines and the California Highway Patrol also responded to the scene and called in the coroner.

The vehicle was traveling northbound when it hit the center divider, then the driver appears to have lost control and gone back across all three lanes, CHP Officer Steve Reid said. The SUV ran off the road, overturned several times and ended up on its roof in a ditch off the roadway, Reid said.

Traffic in the area was slowed by lane closures in the area of the incident, according to the CHP.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.