Driver Killed in Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash West of Santa Maria

Victim pronounced dead at scene of accident on Brown Road near Betteravia Road

A man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash west of Santa Maria early Monday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

County and Santa Maria city fire personnel responded to the rollover on Brown Road near Betteravia Road at 6:26 a.m., County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

The vehicle was on its roof and the male driver, estimated to be 25 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene, Zaniboni said.

The man was trapped inside the vehicle and needed to be extricated, he added.

American Medical Response, the California Highway Patrol and the Santa Barbara County Coroner's Office also responded to the scene.

No other vehicles were involved and the CHP is investigating the cause of the collision, Zaniboni said.

