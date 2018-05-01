Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 4:18 pm | Showers in Vicinity 62º

 
 
 
 

Driver Killed When Car Slams Into Parked Bulldozer in Santa Maria

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | January 17, 2015 | 1:51 p.m.

A 40-year-old man was killed early Saturday when his car slammed into a bulldozer in Santa Maria, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred on a private dirt road that runs parallel to the west side of Blosser Road just south of Canal Street, the CHP said.

Officers called to the scene Saturday morning found a silver 2002 Toyota Camry lodged under the rear of a parked Caterpillar bulldozer, the CHP said.

The driver, Paulino Vasquez-Lopez of Santa Maria, was seat-belted into the driver’s seat, the CHP said, and had suffered fatal injuries.

The Camry was southbound on the dirt road when, for unknown reasons, it struck the bulldozer, the CHP said.

Investigators believe the crash happened overnight, but it was not discovered until about 6:45 a.m. Saturday.

The CHP said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

