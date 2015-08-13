Driver Leads CHP on Chase from Gaviota to Carpinteria

Advice

A driver led California Highway Patrol officers in pursuit on Highway 101 from El Capitan to Carpinteria Thursday morning after the car was spotted swerving on the road and driving at erratic speeds, authorities said.

The driver in the incident, James Kallas, 64, was eventually stopped, arrested without incident and placed on a mental health hold after the pursuit, the CHP said.

No drugs or alcohol were suspected in the incident, in which the driver led officers on a chase for about 28 miles of southbound Highway 101.

At about 9:20 a.m., CHP received a call about a driver moving at erratic speeds, swerving all over the roadway and cutting off other vehicles on the highway just north of El Capitan State Beach, the statement said.

Officers positioned their patrol vehicles behind Kallas’ white 1989 Cadillac that was moving southbound on Highway 101 near Dos Pueblos Canyon Road.

“Officers observed the vehicle drive in an unsafe manner and initiated an enforcement stop using their emergency lights,” the CHP said in a statement, adding that the driver pulled to the right shoulder as if he was going to stop but then continued driving.

Kallas fled from officers at speeds of 40 to 65 miles per hour and continued south, occasionally pointing out the window as if he were going to pull over, CHP said.

A spike strip was deployed on the highway at Padaro Lane in Carpinteria, causing the Cadillac to sustain a flat tire, and Kallas pulled over to the right shoulder about an eighth of a mile later.

“The subject then failed to obey officers’ orders and eventually pulled back into traffic and proceeded approximately 100 yards farther south, before stopping in the middle of the two active traffic lanes,” the statement said, adding that Kallas was taken into custody without injury to himself or officers.

“It was eventually determined the subject was suffering from mental illness and he was ultimately turned over to the CARES team for a mental evaluation and hold,” the CHP said.

