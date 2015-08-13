Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 12:48 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Driver Leads CHP on Chase from Gaviota to Carpinteria

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 13, 2015 | 12:55 p.m.

A driver led California Highway Patrol officers in pursuit on Highway 101 from El Capitan to Carpinteria Thursday morning after the car was spotted swerving on the road and driving at erratic speeds, authorities said.

The driver in the incident, James Kallas, 64, was eventually stopped, arrested without incident and placed on a mental health hold after the pursuit, the CHP said.

No drugs or alcohol were suspected in the incident, in which the driver led officers on a chase for about 28 miles of southbound Highway 101. 

At about 9:20 a.m., CHP received a call about a driver moving at erratic speeds, swerving all over the roadway and cutting off other vehicles on the highway just north of El Capitan State Beach, the statement said.

Officers positioned their patrol vehicles behind Kallas’ white 1989 Cadillac that was moving southbound on Highway 101 near Dos Pueblos Canyon Road.

“Officers observed the vehicle drive in an unsafe manner and initiated an enforcement stop using their emergency lights,” the CHP said in a statement, adding that the driver pulled to the right shoulder as if he was going to stop but then continued driving. 

Kallas fled from officers at speeds of 40 to 65 miles per hour and continued south, occasionally pointing out the window as if he were going to pull over, CHP said.

A spike strip was deployed on the highway at Padaro Lane in Carpinteria, causing the Cadillac to sustain a flat tire, and Kallas pulled over to the right shoulder about an eighth of a mile later.

“The subject then failed to obey officers’ orders and eventually pulled back into traffic and proceeded approximately 100 yards farther south, before stopping in the middle of the two active traffic lanes,” the statement said, adding that Kallas was taken into custody without injury to himself or officers.

“It was eventually determined the subject was suffering from mental illness and he was ultimately turned over to the CARES team for a mental evaluation and hold,” the CHP said. 

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 