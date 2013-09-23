Driver of Stolen Vehicle Arrested After High-Speed Chase

A San Diego County man suspected of stealing a vehicle led deputies on a high-speed chase Monday before being arrested near Los Alamos, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Jason John Dobbie, 33, was taken into custody after California Highway Patrol officers used a spike strip to disable the Lincoln Navigator he was driving, which had been reported stolen from Cardiff in San Diego County.

Deputies received a "LoJack" alert that the stolen vehicle was in the area, and located it at about 6:45 a.m. heading north on Highway 101 near Winchester Canyon Road, said sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

"A felony stop of the vehicle was initiated, but the driver refused to yield and instead accelerated," Hoover said. "A pursuit ensued northbound on Highway 101, and reached speeds of more than 100 mph."

During the chase, Dobbie exited and reentered the highway at three locations, and also made two u-turns south of Buellton, Hoover said.

The chase came to an end about four miles north of Los Alamos.

Dobbie was arrested and charged with driving a stolen vehicle and for evading police, Hoover said, adding that he was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $75,000.

"The Sheriff’s Office credits the owner of the vehicle for using a vehicle theft tracking system," Hoover said. "After-market services like LoJack allow law enforcement to track vehicles that are stolen and return them back to their owners."

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.