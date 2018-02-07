Search Underway for Driver of Stolen Vehicle in Lompoc

A search was under way Wednesday afternoon for the suspect in a stolen vehicle who ditched it in Lompoc and fled on foot, police Sgt. Kevin Martin said.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies were following a vehicle that has been reported as stolen from their jurisdiction.

The driver jumped out of the car within Lompoc city limits, leading deputies and police officers to establish a perimeter while searching for the missing suspect near West Laurel Avenue.

In addition to searching on the ground, a Sheriff’s Department helicopter assisted in looking from above

One man, possibly matching the suspect’s description, was detained, according to emergency dispatch reports.

Authorities reportedly did not put Lompoc High School on lockdown during the search.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.