Two Hurt in Rollover Crash in Santa Maria; Occupants Flee Scene

Santa Maria police are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash at E Street and Stowell Road on Monday in which all four occupants fled the scene.

Sgt. Daniel Rios said officers responded to the scene about 4:34 p.m. and found the vehicle off the roadway and in an agricultural irrigation canal.

He said two of the passengers, both 17-year-old girls, were located in the area with unknown injuries. One was transported to Cottage Hospital via CalStar, and the other was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center.

Two men, one of them believed to be the driver, fled and were not found, according to Rios.

He said the cause of the accident is under investigation, but that alcohol is believed to be a factor.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SMPD Traffic Bureau at 805.928.3781 x277.

