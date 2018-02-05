Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 11:07 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Driver Pleads Guilty in 2017 DUI Crash That Killed 2 Women in Orcutt

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | February 5, 2018 | 10:27 a.m.
Cameron Oliver Click to view larger
Cameron Oliver

Just hours before the 1-year anniversary of the drunken-driving crash that killed two mothers and injured a man, Cameron Oliver changed his plea, saying “guilty” five times Monday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

The negotiated disposition means Oliver, 26, will be sentenced to 24 years to life in state prison when he returns to court in two months. 

“It’s a tragic loss all the way around,” Deputy District Attorney Lynmarc Jenkins said outside the courtroom.

Oliver previously pleaded not guilty to two murder charges and driving with a blood alcohol content exceeding .08 percent causing bodily injury to a third passenger.

The defendant was driving a vehicle at high speed on Feb. 6, 2017, with three passengers on Highway 135 north of Lakeview Road when it veered off the roadway, crashed through a fence, struck a concrete bench, and overturned onto Orcutt Road, the California Highway Patrol said.

Leann Stauffer and Tricia Jensen, both 37 and from Santa Maria, were fatally injured in the crash. While Stauffer was pronounced dead at the scene, Jensen died days later after being taken off life support.

A third passenger was also injured in the crash that occurred hours after the 2017 Super Bowl.

According to the criminal complaint, Oliver allegedly had a blood-alcohol content that exceeded .19 percent, and was driving more than 125 mph at the time of the crash.

A prior DUI in San Diego County meant Oliver faced a pair of murder charges related to the deaths of Stauffer and Jensen.

Under the negotiated disposition, he pleaded guilty to five charges on an amended complaint including second-degree murder, vehicular manslaughter and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury.

“The amendments are to reach a negotiated term,” Jenkins said. “That term would be 24 years to life in state prison.”

The agreement also gives Oliver a strike under California’s Three Strikes Sentencing Law. 

Oliver sat next to his attorney, S.E. Ballard from the Santa Barbara County Public Defender’s Office, as he answered multiple questions related to changing his plea during Monday’s hearing, 

When Judge James Voysey asked if Oliver had any questions, the defendant said, “I do not, your honor.”

Oliver agreed to be sentenced by visiting Judge Michael Duffy on April 9 when relatives of the woman killed due to the crash are expected to present victim-impact statements.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 