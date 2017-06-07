Driver Pleads No Contest to Manslaughter in Fatal Crash Last Summer in Orcutt

A driver arrested after a fatal crash with a motorcyclist last summer pleaded no contest to vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and other charges in Santa Barbara County Superior Court on Wednesday

Garrett Alford, 31, entered his plea before Santa Maria Judge Gustavo Lavayen.

He was charged in connection with a July 17 crash that killed motorcyclist Mario Coria-Gonzalez, 22, of Santa Maria.

At approximately 8:20 p.m. on the 3400 block of Santa Maria Way near Bradley Road, a westbound motorcycle, driven by Coria-Gonzalez, struck Alford's Nissan Pathfinder as he was turning left into an apartment complex driveway.

The motorcycle slammed into the front passenger door of the Nissan, ejecting Coria-Gonzalez, who was declared dead at the scene.

In addition to vehicular manslaughter, Alford was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and driving with a blood alcohol level above the legal limit of .08 percent.

On Wednesday, while sitting beside his attorney, Michael Scott, Alford also pleaded guilty to a pair of DUI charges, and admitted special allegations of causing great bodily injury and having a blood alcohol content above .15 percent and more.

Authorities have alleged Alford had a blood alcohol level of .19.

Deputy District Attorney Madison Whitmore represented the prosecution team.

Lavayen ordered Alford to return to court July 5, when he is expected to hand down the sentence and victim-impact statements are expected to be heard from those who knew the victim.

The planned sentence was not revealed in court, but Scott said his client reserved the right to withdraw his plea if the judge hears something at the sentencing hearing that prompts him to impose a sentence beyond felony probation and terms previously discussed in chambers.

Alford also faces a wrongful-death civil lawsuit filed in Santa Barbara County Superior Court on behalf of the victim’s family.

