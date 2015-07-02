Driver Injured After Vehicle Lands in Ditch Along Harris Grade Road

Advice

One person was injured Thursday evening after a single-vehicle accident on Harris Grade Road between the Santa Maria and Lompoc valleys.

The accident was reported at 6:20 p.m. near the first curve on Harris Grade Road after turning off Highway 135, according to emergency dispatch reports from the California Highway Patrol.

A red Nissan sedan ended up in a ditch and reportedly was smoking.

While the driver was able to get out of the vehicle, an ambulance was requested and CalStar was dispatched to the scene.

