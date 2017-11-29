Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 8:06 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Driver Fatally Injured in Collision With MTD Bus in Santa Barbara

Collision occurred on Cliff Drive at Rancheria Street; bus driver also taken to the hospital with injuries

The driver of a Mercedes-Benz died of her injuries Wednesday after colliding with a MTD bus on Cliff Drive. The white powder was sprinkled to contain fuel and other fluid leaks from the crashed vehicle. Click to view larger
The driver of a Mercedes-Benz died of her injuries Wednesday after colliding with a MTD bus on Cliff Drive. The white powder was sprinkled to contain fuel and other fluid leaks from the crashed vehicle.  (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo 12:53 p.m. | November 29, 2017 | 11:09 a.m.

A woman was fatally injured Wednesday when her vehicle crashed into a MTD bus on Cliff Drive, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The accident at Cliff Drive and Rancheria Street was reported at about 10:45 a.m., police spokesman Anthony Wagner said.

The driver of a Mercedes apparently was eastbound when she struck a curb and ricocheted into westbound traffic, colliding with the Metropolitan Transit District bus, Wagner said. 

He later elaborated in a statement, "the driver of the sedan appears to have first driven on to the sidewalk, collided with a rock wall on the southeast side of Cliff Drive, then careened fully across the double-yellow lines of the road hitting a safety railing on the opposing side of traffic, then ricocheted into the path of the bus." 

The Mercedes driver, a 72-year-old Santa Barbara woman, was the only occupant of the vehicle and suffered “multiple and severe injuries,” Wagner said.

Witnesses told Noozhawk that paramedics performed CPR at the scene before the woman was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital by AMR ambulance

She later died of her injuries, Wagner said. Authorities initially identified the driver as a woman in her mid-50s. 

Her name was being withheld pending notification of her next of kin. 

The bus driver was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries. 

There were 14 passengers on the bus at the time of the collision, but none of them reported injuries, Wagner added.

The vehicle appears to have “bounced off the bus,” with the Mercedes’ driver side hitting the passenger side of the bus, according to Wagner.

Santa Barbara Police Department officers were on the scene and the Santa Barbara City Fire Department also responded to the crash.

No other vehicles appear to have been involved in the collision.

Wagner said that authorities had received a 9-1-1 call of a reckless driver eastbound on Cliff Drive minutes before the accident was reported, and part of the investigation will look into whether the reported reckless vehicle is the same as the crashed Mercedes.

"From the description, it may be the same vehicle involved in both incidents," Wagner said. 

Cliff Drive was closed to traffic for several hours while the SBPD Critical Accident Team responded to investigate the scene.

As of 3:30 p.m., Cliff Drive was still closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic between Loma Alta and Castillo Street, according to Santa Barbara City College, which has its East Campus entrance near Loma Alta. SBCC suggests drivers use an alternate route during the afternoon commute.  

MTD said Wednesday that there was a temporary stop closure at West Montecito and Rancheria streets, but the SBCC stop was still served. 

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story. 

Police ask witnesses to contact SBPD traffic collision investigator Ethan Ragsdale at 805.897.3719.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 