Driver Seriously Injured in Highway 101 Crash North of Gaviota

A motorist was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries early Sunday following a single-vehicle accident on Highway 101 north of Gaviota, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash occurred shortly before 3 a.m. in the northbound lanes near the top of the Nojoqui Grade, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

Emergency crews had to extricate the male driver from the wreckage, and he suffered moderate to major injuries, Zaniboni said.

He was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital via Calstar medical helicopter. His name and details on his condition were not available.

Northbound Highway 101 was shut down to allow the helicopter to land, but was quickly reopened.

The accident was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

