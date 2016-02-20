Driver Seriously Injured in Rollover Crash East of Orcutt

A motorist was seriously injured Saturday evening in a rollover crash on a rural road east of Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The single-vehicle wreck occurred at about 6:45 p.m. at Foxen Canyon Road and Orcutt-Garey Road, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

The sole occupant of the vehicle was trapped in the wreckage, and had to be extricated by firefighters.

The victim was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria. Details on the driver’s name and condition were not available.

A second injury crash occurred at about 8:15 p.m. on Highway 246 west of Buellton, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One person sustained minor injuries and was taken to Lompoc Valley Medical Center, Zaniboni said.

Both crashes were under investigation by the CHP.

