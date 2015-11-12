Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 10:49 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Driver Seriously Injured in Rollover Crash Near Orcutt

Major extrication required to free victim from wreckage on Highway 135

Emergency personnel work to extricate a seriously injured driver from the wreckage of a car the overturned Thursday on Highway 135 south of Orcutt.
Emergency personnel work to extricate a seriously injured driver from the wreckage of a car the overturned Thursday on Highway 135 south of Orcutt. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 8:37 a.m. | November 12, 2015 | 8:16 a.m.

One person was seriously injured Thursday in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 135 near Orcutt.

The accident occurred at about 7:45 a.m. about a half mile south of Clark Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle, a sedan, was southbound at the time of the crash, but ended up on the northbound side of the highway, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Heavy extrication was required to free the injured person from the wreckage, Zaniboni said.

The victim suffered major injuries, Zaniboni said.

He was being taken by ground ambulance to Santa Maria Airport, then was to be flown by Calstar helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Zaniboni said.

The crash was under investigation by the CHP.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 