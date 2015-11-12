Driver Seriously Injured in Rollover Crash Near Orcutt

Advice

Major extrication required to free victim from wreckage on Highway 135

One person was seriously injured Thursday in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 135 near Orcutt.

The accident occurred at about 7:45 a.m. about a half mile south of Clark Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle, a sedan, was southbound at the time of the crash, but ended up on the northbound side of the highway, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Heavy extrication was required to free the injured person from the wreckage, Zaniboni said.

The victim suffered major injuries, Zaniboni said.

He was being taken by ground ambulance to Santa Maria Airport, then was to be flown by Calstar helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Zaniboni said.

The crash was under investigation by the CHP.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.