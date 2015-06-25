Driver Seriously Injured in Santa Barbara Rollover Crash

Victim had to be extricated from Jeep that overturned on San Roque Road

One person was seriously injured Thursday night in a rollover vehicle accident in the Santa Barbara foothills.

The crash occurred shortly before 11 p.m. on San Roque Road, north of Foothill Road, according to Battalion Chief Robert Mercado of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

An open-cab Jeep with a roll bar was headed south on San Roque when it overturned, coming to rest on its side, Mercado said.

“It appeared to me that the person was coming down the hill at high speed and lost control,” he said.

The male driver was trapped in the wreckage and had to be extricated, a process that took about 10 minutes, he said.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with moderate injuries, Mercado said.

The accident was under investigation by the Santa Barbara Police Department.

