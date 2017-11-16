Driver Seriously Injured When Big-Rig Goes Over the Side of Highway 166

Empty gravel truck ended up 150 feet below the roadway east of Santa Maria

A truck driver was injured Thursday when his tractor-trailer big-rig ran off Highway 166 east of Santa Maria.

Emergency personnel were dispatched at about 6:15 a.m. to the accident scene about six miles east of Tepusquet Canyon Road, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The gravel truck was empty when it went over the side of the roadway, plunging some 150 feet, Zaniboni said, adding that the vehicle did not overturn.

The driver, a man believed to be in his mid-50s whose name was not released, suffered moderate injuries and was taken by AMR ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

The crash was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

