Local News

Driver Seriously Injured When Big-Rig Goes Over the Side of Highway 166

Empty gravel truck ended up 150 feet below the roadway east of Santa Maria

Emergency personnel carry an injured truck driver to a waiting ambulance Thursday after his big-rig plunged some 150 over the side of Highway 166 east of Santa Maria. Click to view larger
Emergency personnel carry an injured truck driver to a waiting ambulance Thursday after his big-rig plunged some 150 over the side of Highway 166 east of Santa Maria. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | November 16, 2017 | 12:11 p.m.

A truck driver was injured Thursday when his tractor-trailer big-rig ran off Highway 166 east of Santa Maria.

Emergency personnel were dispatched at about 6:15 a.m. to the accident scene about six miles east of Tepusquet Canyon Road, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The gravel truck was empty when it went over the side of the roadway, plunging some 150 feet, Zaniboni said, adding that the vehicle did not overturn.

The driver, a man believed to be in his mid-50s whose name was not released, suffered moderate injuries and was taken by AMR ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

The crash was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

An empty gravel truck ended up some 150 below Highway 166 east of Santa Maria Thursday in an accident that left the driver with moderate injuries.
An empty gravel truck ended up some 150 below Highway 166 east of Santa Maria Thursday in an accident that left the driver with moderate injuries. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
