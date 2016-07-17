Driver Seriously Injured When Vehicle Plunges Off Gibraltar Road

A motorist suffered serious injuries late Saturday when his vehicle plunged several hundred feet over the side of Gibraltar Road in the mountains above Santa Barbara.

The crash occurred shortly before midnight in the 2900 block of Gibraltar Road, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

He said the vehicle ended up 400-500 feet off the roadway, and firefighters had to rig up a rope system to reach the wreckage and the driver.

The victim was freed from the wreckage and hoisted up the hillside to a waiting American Medical Response ambulance, Zaniboni said.

He was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with moderate to major injuries.

His name and details on his condition were not available.

The crash was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol and the Sheriff’s Department.

