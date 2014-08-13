Driver Shears Off Hydrant on Milpas Street, Leaves Scene

A hit-and-run driver knocked over a fire hydrant on Milpas Street near Highway 101 around 5:15 p.m., sending a huge plume of water into the air.

It’s the second hydrant sheared off in as many days, after a vehicle sheared off a hydrant and drove into a house on Cliff Drive and Oliver Road.

The driver reportedly headed northbound on Milpas Street after the collision at Milpas and Indio Muerto streets.

Santa Barbara police are looking for the suspect.

