Driver Sought After Pedestrian Killed in Hit-Run Accident Near Vandenberg AFB

An airman has been identified as the pedestrian killed by a hit-and-run driver in the southbound lanes of Highway 1 near the Vandenberg Air Force Base main gate on Monday.

Shortly after 5:30 a.m. personnel from Vandenberg, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and the Lompoc Fire Department were dispatched to the scene on Highway 1 near Timber Lane.

However, some crews were canceled after it became obvious the incident involved a fatality, county fire Capt. David Zaniboni said.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department Coroner Bureau also responded to the scene.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident one veteran officer called convoluted.

"We're just trying to put it all together," CHP Lt. Kurt Kruse said.

Midday Monday, Vandenberg officials confirmed an airman was killed, adding that the name of the person was being withheld until family members have been

notified.



"Losing one of our own is heartbreaking," said Col. Michael S. Hough, 30th Space Wing commander. "This is tragic, and we are coming together across the base to make it through this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with this airman and his family."



Southbound lanes in the area were closed for approximately two hours while crews investigated the incident and collected evidence.

Officers from the CHP's Buellton Office are asking that anyone with information about the incident contact them by calling 805.593.3333.

