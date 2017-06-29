Driver Sought in Crash That Injured Cyclist in Isla Vista

The public’s help is being requested to track down a driver suspected of causing an accident in Isla Vista that seriously injured a bicyclist on Wednesday.

The California Highway Patrol and other emergency personnel responded shortly before 2 p.m. to Pardall Road and Embarcadero Del Mar, where a bicyclist had suffered a broken leg in an accident, according to CHP Officer Jonathan Gutierrez.

The bicyclist, Benjamin Shelby, 19, of Santa Barbara, was taken to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital for treatment. Details on his condition were not available.

“A driver of a dark color sedan was traveling northbound on Embarcadero Del Mar south of Pardall,” Gutierrez said. “The driver of the vehicle drove through the intersection not yielding the right away to Mr. Shelby. Mr. Shelby had to apply a hard breaking application and fell off his bicycle breaking his femur.”

The driver parked his vehicle and checked on Shelby, Gutierrez said, but then fled the scene northbound on Embarcadero Del Mar.

The suspect was described only as a black male wearing a white shirt.

There is no collision damage of the vehicle, Gutierrez said, because the crash was a non-contact felony hit and run.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to call 805.967.1234 or 805.477.4174 public dispatch after 5:00 p.m.

Inquires should be directed to Officer Kessinger.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.