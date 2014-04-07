Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 11:25 am | A Few Clouds 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Driver Sought in Hit-and-Run with Bicyclist

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | April 7, 2014 | 8:13 a.m.

The California Highway Patrol is searching for a driver who reportedly fled a collision in Santa Maria late Saturday, leaving a bicyclist with major injuries.

CHP spokesman Craig Carrier said that about 11 p.m. Saturday, the 18-year-old bicyclist, identified as Elias Anthony Eichert of Santa Maria, was riding his Schwinn bicycle in a marked crosswalk across Santa Maria Way, north of Bradley Road.

Carrier said the driver was traveling east on the same street about 40 mph, slowing for a red light.

As Eichert entered the crosswalk of Santa Maria Way, the light turned green, and the driver accelerated and hit the bicyclist, according to Carrier.

He said Eichert was thrown from his bicyclist and suffered major injuries, including a broken nose and numerous lacerations to his head and arms.

The driver continued east on Santa Maria Way. The vehicle is described as a gray four-door compact sedan, possibly a Honda or a Ford, with tinted windows.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 