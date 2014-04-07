Driver Sought in Hit-and-Run with Bicyclist

The California Highway Patrol is searching for a driver who reportedly fled a collision in Santa Maria late Saturday, leaving a bicyclist with major injuries.

CHP spokesman Craig Carrier said that about 11 p.m. Saturday, the 18-year-old bicyclist, identified as Elias Anthony Eichert of Santa Maria, was riding his Schwinn bicycle in a marked crosswalk across Santa Maria Way, north of Bradley Road.

Carrier said the driver was traveling east on the same street about 40 mph, slowing for a red light.

As Eichert entered the crosswalk of Santa Maria Way, the light turned green, and the driver accelerated and hit the bicyclist, according to Carrier.

He said Eichert was thrown from his bicyclist and suffered major injuries, including a broken nose and numerous lacerations to his head and arms.

The driver continued east on Santa Maria Way. The vehicle is described as a gray four-door compact sedan, possibly a Honda or a Ford, with tinted windows.

