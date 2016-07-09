Driver Suffers Major Injuries in Orcutt Crash

The driver of a sedan suffered major injuries Saturday when his vehicle was struck broadside by a pickup truck near Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The collision occurred at about 6 a.m. on Clark Avenue at Telephone Road, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

He said the pickup struck the driver’s side door of the sedan.

The sedan’s driver, a man believed to be in his early 30s, was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

His name, age and details on his injuries and condition were not available.

There were three people in the pickup, Zaniboni said, but they were not hurt.

The crash remained under investigation by the California Highway Patrol and the county Sheriff’s Department.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.