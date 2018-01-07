Driver Suffers Major Injuries in Single-Vehicle Crash on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara

A woman suffered major injuries early Sunday in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The accident occurred shortly after 2 a.m. near the northbound Castillo Street offramp, said fire Battalion Chief Mike De Ponce.

The Toyota Prius left the roadway near the big right-hand curve in the freeway and landed in a ditch, De Ponce told Noozhawk.

The driver — a woman in her late 20s who was the sole occupant — was trapped in the wreckage and had to be extricated by firefighters, De Ponce said.

She was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Her name and details on her condition were not available.

