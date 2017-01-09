Driver Suffers Major Injuries in Santa Ynez Valley Crash

Rollover accident occurred on Highway 246 at Refugio Road; victim taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

A driver who was trapped in the wreckage of his burning vehicle Monday night after a rollover crash in the Santa Ynez Valley suffered major injuries, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Personnel from the Fire Department, American Medical Response, the county Sheriff's Department and the California Highway Patrol were dispatched at approximately 10 p.m. to the crash near the intersection of Highway 246 and Refugio Road, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

One vehicle, that reportedly had been traveling on Highway 246, rolled over and landed in some shrubbery near the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School parking lot, Zaniboni said.

"When units arrived, the vehicle was on fire," Zaniboni said, adding a man was trapped inside the vehicle.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and extricated the driver from the wreckage, Zaniboni added.

On Tuesday morning, CHP Officer Felipe Hernandez said the driver, a 34-year-old man from Santa Ynez, was westbound on Highway 246 west of Refugio Road when the 1995 Buick drifted to the north shoulder, struck a fence and overturned.

The man, identified by the CHP as W. Byrum, was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital by ground ambulance with major injuries.

A requested Calstar medical helicopter was unable to respond due to weather, Zaniboni said.

The cause of the crash, including how fast the driver was going, remains under investigation by the CHP.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.