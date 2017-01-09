Friday, June 22 , 2018, 6:49 pm | A Few Clouds 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Driver Suffers Major Injuries in Santa Ynez Valley Crash

Rollover accident occurred on Highway 246 at Refugio Road; victim taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

The driver of this vehicle suffered major injuries Monday night in a rollover crash on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez. Click to view larger
The driver of this vehicle suffered major injuries Monday night in a rollover crash on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 3:31 p.m. | January 9, 2017 | 10:58 p.m.

A driver who was trapped in the wreckage of his burning vehicle Monday night after a rollover crash in the Santa Ynez Valley suffered major injuries, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Personnel from the Fire Department, American Medical Response, the county Sheriff's Department and the California Highway Patrol were dispatched at approximately 10 p.m. to the crash near the intersection of Highway 246 and Refugio Road, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

One vehicle, that reportedly had been traveling on Highway 246, rolled over and landed in some shrubbery near the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School parking lot, Zaniboni said.

"When units arrived, the vehicle was on fire," Zaniboni said, adding a man was trapped inside the vehicle.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and extricated the driver from the wreckage, Zaniboni added.

On Tuesday morning, CHP Officer Felipe Hernandez said the driver, a 34-year-old man from Santa Ynez, was westbound on Highway 246 west of Refugio Road when the 1995 Buick drifted to the north shoulder, struck a fence and overturned.

The man, identified by the CHP as W. Byrum, was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital by ground ambulance with major injuries. 

A requested Calstar medical helicopter was unable to respond due to weather, Zaniboni said.

The cause of the crash, including how fast the driver was going, remains under investigation by the CHP.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Emergency personnel provide treatment to a driver who was seriously injured Monday night in a crash on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez. Click to view larger
Emergency personnel provide treatment to a driver who was seriously injured Monday night in a crash on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 