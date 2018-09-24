Driver Suffers Moderate Injuries in Highway 217 Crash in Goleta

Rollover accident occurred in the eastbound lanes near UCSB; one lane and offramp shut down for a time

One person suffered moderate injuries Monday night in a two-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 217 in Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash occurred at about 9:15 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Highway 217 just east of UCSB, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

One of the vehicles, an SUV, came to rest on its roof.

The driver of that vehicle, whose name was not released, was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt, Zaniboni said.

One eastbound lane was shutdown for a time after the crash, as was the eastbound offramp to Hollister Avenue. Both were reported reopened at about 10:20 p.m.

The accident was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

