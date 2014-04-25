Friday, June 15 , 2018, 7:04 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Driver Surrenders to Police After Hit-and-Run Accident

Jerry David Jackintell, 52, of Santa Barbara faces felony charge after collision that sent three people to hospital

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | April 25, 2014 | 5:52 p.m.

Jerry David Jackintell

A Santa Barbara man is facing a felony charge stemming from a hit-and-run accident that sent three people to the hospital, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Jerry David Jackintell, 52, turned himself in to police Friday in connection with the collision, which occurred at about 9:15 p.m. Thursday at Calle Real and Las Positas Road, said Officer Jaycee Hunter.

Jackintell was the driver of a late-model black Range Rover that slammed into the rear of a line of westbound vehicles stopped on Calle Real, Hunter said.

“The suspect vehicle approached the rear of the line of vehicles at a high rate of speed, and went into a locked-wheel skid,” Hunter said.

The Range Rover collided with the third vehicle in the line, causing a chain-reaction crash involving the two vehicles in front, Hunter said.

The drivers of the three vehicles all suffered minor injuries, and were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. (An earlier report from police said only one person was hospitalized.)

Witnesses told investigators the Range Rover’s driver stopped after the crash, got out of his vehicle, and checked on the other three vehicles, Hunter said.

However, the man fled the scene a short time later, he added.

Jackintell’s “only explanation was he got scared and didn’t know what to do,” Hunter said.

The damaged Range Rover was located in Jackintell’s garage, Hunter said.

Jacktintell was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on a felony charge of leaving the scene of an injury accident. Bail was set at $50,000.

The three patients included a 71-year-old man, a 25-year-old pregnant woman and a 44-year-old woman, Hunter said, adding that all were expected to recover from their injuries.

Their names and details on their conditions were not available.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 