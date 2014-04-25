Driver Surrenders to Police After Hit-and-Run Accident

Jerry David Jackintell, 52, of Santa Barbara faces felony charge after collision that sent three people to hospital

A Santa Barbara man is facing a felony charge stemming from a hit-and-run accident that sent three people to the hospital, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Jerry David Jackintell, 52, turned himself in to police Friday in connection with the collision, which occurred at about 9:15 p.m. Thursday at Calle Real and Las Positas Road, said Officer Jaycee Hunter.

Jackintell was the driver of a late-model black Range Rover that slammed into the rear of a line of westbound vehicles stopped on Calle Real, Hunter said.

“The suspect vehicle approached the rear of the line of vehicles at a high rate of speed, and went into a locked-wheel skid,” Hunter said.

The Range Rover collided with the third vehicle in the line, causing a chain-reaction crash involving the two vehicles in front, Hunter said.

The drivers of the three vehicles all suffered minor injuries, and were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. (An earlier report from police said only one person was hospitalized.)

Witnesses told investigators the Range Rover’s driver stopped after the crash, got out of his vehicle, and checked on the other three vehicles, Hunter said.

However, the man fled the scene a short time later, he added.

Jackintell’s “only explanation was he got scared and didn’t know what to do,” Hunter said.

The damaged Range Rover was located in Jackintell’s garage, Hunter said.

Jacktintell was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on a felony charge of leaving the scene of an injury accident. Bail was set at $50,000.

The three patients included a 71-year-old man, a 25-year-old pregnant woman and a 44-year-old woman, Hunter said, adding that all were expected to recover from their injuries.

Their names and details on their conditions were not available.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.