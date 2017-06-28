Driver Sustains Only Minor Injuries in Goleta Rollover Crash

Accident occurred in the driveway of Channel Cities Lumber on Aero Camino

A motorist escaped with minor injuries Wednesday when his vehicle overturned near a lumber yard in Goleta.

The crash occurred at about 4:15 p.m. in front of Channel City Lumber at 35 Aero Camino, according to Mike Eliason, a spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The driver told investigators he was headed north on Aero Camino at about 35 mph when he fell asleep, Eliason said.

The vehicle struck a wall and fence on the right side of the business’ driveway and overturned.

The driver, whose name was not available, was able to get himself out of the vehicle.

He was treated at the scene for cuts to his hand.

The crash was under investigation by the county Sheriff’s Department.

