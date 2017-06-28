Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 12:48 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Driver Sustains Only Minor Injuries in Goleta Rollover Crash

Accident occurred in the driveway of Channel Cities Lumber on Aero Camino

The driver of this vehicle sustained only minor injuries Wednesday afternoon in a rollover crash in front of Channel City Lumber in Goleta. Click to view larger
The driver of this vehicle sustained only minor injuries Wednesday afternoon in a rollover crash in front of Channel City Lumber in Goleta. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | June 28, 2017 | 5:48 p.m.

A motorist escaped with minor injuries Wednesday when his vehicle overturned near a lumber yard in Goleta.

The crash occurred at about 4:15 p.m. in front of Channel City Lumber at 35 Aero Camino, according to Mike Eliason, a spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The driver told investigators he was headed north on Aero Camino at about 35 mph when he fell asleep, Eliason said.

The vehicle struck a wall and fence on the right side of the business’ driveway and overturned.

The driver, whose name was not available, was able to get himself out of the vehicle.

He was treated at the scene for cuts to his hand.

The crash was under investigation by the county Sheriff’s Department

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 