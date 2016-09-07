Driver Taken Into Custody After Dancing On Vehicle Stopped on Highway 101

A man who allegedly was dancing on top of his vehicle on Wednesday while parked in a traffic lane on Highway 101 near the Santa Maria River Bridge was taken into custody for a psychiatric evaluation.
California Highway Patrol officers were dispatched to the incident, which initially was reported as a wrong-way driver just before 7 a.m. in a northbound lanes.
The man, whose name was not released, first was seen sitting on the vehicle, reportedly a black BMW, and later was dancing on top of it while commuters used other lanes.
He was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center for a psychiatric evaluation, CHP Officer David Medina said.
Although the stretch of highway is busy with commuters, no accident occurred despite the vehicle being stopped in the fast lane.
— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.