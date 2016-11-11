Driver Taken to Hospital After Highway 101 Crash at El Capitan

Southbound pickup truck overturned and ended up on shoulder of northbound lanes

One person was injured Friday night in a rollover crash on Highway 101 in the El Capitan area west of Goleta.

Emergency personnel were dispatched shortly after 8 p.m. to a report of a southbound pickup truck that had rolled across the northbound lanes and ended up on the right-hand shoulder, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The male driver sustained minor injuries, and was transported by AMR ambulance to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, said Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The right-hand northbound lane was shut down for a time while fire crews attended to the injured man and removed the wreckage.

Additional details were not available Friday night.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.