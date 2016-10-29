Driver Taken to Hospital After Van Lands on Car in Santa Barbara

No other injuries reported in crash near intersection of Castillo and Pedregosa streets under investigation by police

A man was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon following a crash that left his van on top of another vehicle in Santa Barbara.

The wreck occurred at about 12:45 p.m. near the intersection of Castillo and West Pedregosa streets, according to the Santa Barbara Fire Department.

The camper van was westbound on Pedregosa when it failed to negotiate the left turn onto Castillo Street, fire Battalion Chief Jim McCoy said.

The van came to rest on top of a Lexus coupe.

“It looked like the van hit a street sign sign and rode the pole up like a ramp and landed on the Lexus,” McCoy told Noozhawk.

The driver was helped out of the van by firefighters and taken by American Medical Response ambulance to nearby Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

His name and details of his condition were not immediately available.

There were reports that the collision may have involved another vehicle on Pedregosa, but that could not be confirmed.

No other injuries were reported.

The wreck was under investigation by Santa Barbara police.

