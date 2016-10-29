Friday, June 15 , 2018, 4:06 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Driver Taken to Hospital After Van Lands on Car in Santa Barbara

No other injuries reported in crash near intersection of Castillo and Pedregosa streets under investigation by police

The driver of a van was taken to the hospital Saturday after a wreck on Castillo Street in Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
The driver of a van was taken to the hospital Saturday after a wreck on Castillo Street in Santa Barbara. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | October 29, 2016 | 2:23 p.m.

A man was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon following a crash that left his van on top of another vehicle in Santa Barbara.

The wreck occurred at about 12:45 p.m. near the intersection of Castillo and West Pedregosa streets, according to the Santa Barbara Fire Department.

The camper van was westbound on Pedregosa when it failed to negotiate the left turn onto Castillo Street, fire Battalion Chief Jim McCoy said.

The van came to rest on top of a Lexus coupe.

“It looked like the van hit a street sign sign and rode the pole up like a ramp and landed on the Lexus,” McCoy told Noozhawk.

The driver was helped out of the van by firefighters and taken by American Medical Response ambulance to nearby Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

His name and details of his condition were not immediately available.

There were reports that the collision may have involved another vehicle on Pedregosa, but that could not be confirmed.

No other injuries were reported.

The wreck was under investigation by Santa Barbara police.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 