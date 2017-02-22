Driver Trapped After Vehicle Lands Upside Down in Orcutt Crash

A vehicle went off the roadway in Orcutt Wednesday, reportedly trapping the driver in an overturned Ford Mustang, according to California Highway Patrol emergency dispatch reports.

Crews were dispatched at 8 a.m. to the scene on Graciosa Road west of Rice Ranch Road after the vehicle veered off the road and landed in a nearby creek, dispatch reports said.

Personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department responded to the incident.

Firefighters reportedly were having difficulty reaching the vehicle, which was on its roof on unstable ground. They requested a 50- to 100-foot cable for the recovery effort.

It wasn't immediately clear if the vehicle had been traveling on nearby Highway 135 or had been on Graciosa Road prior to the crash, but the CHP had received reports the driver had been speeding and swerving, according to dispatch reports.

At least one lane of Graciosa Road was shut down due to emergency equipment in the area, and firefighters expect it will be an extensive closure, according to dispatch reports.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.