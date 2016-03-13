Pickup Truck Driver Trapped, Injured in Highway 154 Rollover Crash

Roadway shut down briefly after wreck a mile north of Cathedral Oaks Road above Santa Barbara

A driver suffered moderate injuries early Sunday in a rollover vehicle crash on Highway 154 just outside of Santa Barbara.

The crash involving a pickup truck occurred shortly after 6:30 a.m. about a mile north of Cathedral Oaks Road, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

He said the driver — a man believed to be in his 30s — was trapped in the wreckage of the truck, which came to rest on its side.

Firefighters used specialized tools to extricate him from the vehicle, Zaniboni said, and he was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The man’s name and details on his condition were not available.

Highway 154 was shut down for a time but subsequently was reopened.

The crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.