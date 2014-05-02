Driver Unhurt When Semi-Truck, Trailers Overturn

A driver escaped injury Thursday when his tractor-trailer rig towing a set of double flatbed trailers with a full load of empty cardboard boxes flipped at the intersection of Betteravia and Blosser roads in Santa Maria.

Santa Maria police responded about 3:45 p.m. to the scene of the single-vehicle rollover.

Patrol Sgt. Jesus Valle said the driver, 64-year-old Rigoberto Cansino of Salinas, made a left turn from westbound Betteravia toward southbound Blosser when the semi-truck and trailers rolled onto the right side, spilling the load onto the roadway.

Cansino was uninjured.

The intersection remained partially closed until about 9:30 p.m. while crews worked to clear the roadway and upright the truck and trailers.

Valle said the cause of this incident is still under investigation.

