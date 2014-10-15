Local Family’s Parked Cars a Magnet for Errant Drivers

Vehicles have struck three times in 12 years the same home on North San Marcos Road in unincorporated Santa Barbara

On a Friday morning earlier this month, Don Huynh’s 12-year-old son walked outside his family’s home in the unincorporated area of Santa Barbara so his mom could drive him to school.

He soon returned, saying, “Daddy, somebody hit mommy’s car.”

Going to investigate, Huynh and his wife, Paula Heu, found a silver Camry had jumped the curb — narrowly missing a nearby utility pole — and crashed into the black Prius in their driveway, which slammed into the red Honda Accord parked beside it.

There were no black skid marks indicating brakes had been applied, and there was no driver to be found.

“We didn’t even hear it,” Huynh said, since the couple’s bedroom was on the opposite side of the house.

Their neighbors did, just before 1 a.m., but weren’t alarmed enough to check it out.

The news was unsettling, especially since the Prius was totaled in the collision, but Huynh’s family didn’t react hysterically.

“Disbelief” was the word Huynh used, explaining this was the third time in 12 years that speedy drivers have struck parked vehicles outside his home in the 500 block of North San Marcos Road.

Per routine, Huynh called the California Highway Patrol, which polices the unincorporated area, to file a report, possibly another incident related to drunken driving.

Alcohol was a factor in July 2011, when a truck struck their neighbor’s car with enough force to send Heu’s Toyota 4Runner — parked on the street in front of the car — 20 feet.

Huynh was at the dinner table with his family around 5 p.m. when he looked out the window and saw his family’s vehicle lurch forward. He ran out to ask the driver if he was OK, but the man sprinted off in another direction before turning himself into authorities the following day.

Heu’s Toyota 4Runner was totaled in that crash, its second beating. An elderly woman driving a van also hit the midsize SUV from behind on a morning nine years before.

“People are driving by like this is a freeway,” said Heu, who grew up in Isla Vista and has lived with Huynh in their current home since 1999. “This street is not straight at all. They really need to put speed bumps or something.”

Drivers are known to use curvy North San Marcos Road, where the speed limit is 30 mph, as a shortcut between nearby thoroughfares Calle Real (to the south) and Cathedral Oaks Road (to the north).

Huynh’s neighbors, even a cousin who lives down the street, have had similar collisions involving their cars, but not with such amazing regularity.

“We really couldn’t understand,” said Huynh, who has lived locally since 1986. “The third time was unbelievable.”

Speed bumps would be a blessing, but Huynh isn’t sure how to ask for them or which county officials to ask.

He wondered if drunken drivers are taking advantage of the short route, a notion partially supported by CHP statistics. Of the dozen or so collisions that have occurred near the intersections of San Marcos Road with Calle Real and Cathedral Oaks, at least two were DUI-related, with most others involving speeding, according to CHP Officer Joel Asmussen. Most were one-car accidents, he said, but the CHP had only rough estimates because a lot of records have been purged, and some reports might’ve been mistakenly filed under San Marcos Pass.

“The speed limits are there for a reason, and that’s for everybody’s safety,” Asmussen said, adding that most residential areas have 25 mph limits.

The most recent collision was still under investigation this week, so Huynh’s family is waiting to see if the driver who abandoned the Camry has insurance.

The couple are using a rental car, because the Honda was in the shop, and they have to figure out if they can afford to buy another car.

They don’t park along the sidewalk anymore, and say they’ll continue leaving cars in the driveway to at least block a vehicle from striking their house.

“We are very hesitant to let my son out and play,” Huynh said, motioning with his hand to the park across the street, called Blueberry Hill by locals who walk their dogs there. “One day it’s going to hit people, and we really don’t know how to prevent or get people to slow down.”

