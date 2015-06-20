Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 12:34 pm | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Video Released of Buellton Fuel Spill, Sheriff’s Department Asks for Help to Identify Driver

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | June 20, 2015 | 7:03 p.m.

(Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department video)

A surveillance camera video released Saturday reportedly shows the driver and vehicle involved in a diesel fuel spill in Buellton, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department said.

The Sheriff’s Department released the video, which is available on the agency’s Facebook page, in hopes someone can recognize the vehicle and identify the driver.

Authorities also advised agricultural and industrial users to check their diesel inventory for potentially stolen fuel.

According to sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover, investigators have determined that the suspect entered the city from southbound Highway 101 about 12:15 a.m. Friday, driving a light-colored Chevrolet Tahoe with an unregistered trailer attached.

Authorities say the trailer was loaded with nine 55-gallon drums containing red diesel fuel. However, Hoover said, the barrels were leaking fuel that was spilling out of the trailer.

The driver parked at the corner of Kendale Road and Odense Street, and got out of the the vehicle to examine the fuel leaking out of the barrels and the trailer.  

Hoover said the suspect then immediately unhitched the trailer and drove off.

The fuel leaked all over the roadway, eventually spilling into a storm drain leading to the nearby Santa Ynez River.

“It’s unknown how much fuel escaped into the storm drain, but of the nine barrels, one was empty when responders arrived,” Hoover said.

Investigators say the fuel, with a value of approximately $1,800, was likely stolen from an agricultural or industrial user.

Hoover said farms, ranches or businesses that maintain red diesel fuel on their properties should check their inventory and report any missing fuel.

The Sheriff’s Department has requested that anyone who recognizes the vehicle or the driver associated with the trailer to call 805.683.2724. Anonymous tips may be made by calling 805.681.4171.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 